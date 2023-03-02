South Africa: UIF Pays R22.6m to Harry Gwala, Ilembe Districts Former Teaching Assistants

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has paid out R22.6 million to 4 942 former teaching and general assistants, who were employed under Harry Gwala and iLembe District Municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The payments were processed between 20 and 23 February 2023, when the UIF took services to clients via its mobile buses.

The campaign started in November 2022 under Amajuba District Municipality, where the Fund disbursed R7.7 million to 1 746 former educator assistants and general assistants.

It proceeded to eThekwini and Pinetown in December 2022, where R28.8 million was paid out to 6 204 beneficiaries.

It subsequently moved to Zululand, uMgungundlovu, uThukela, Ugu, iLembe and Harry Gwala Districts.

"To date, a cumulative R98.4 million has been paid out to 22 037 beneficiaries, who were employed in the aforementioned districts. From 6 March 2023, the Fund will continue with processing and paying out claims in areas around the uMkhanyakude and uMzinyathi District Municipalities," the Department of Employment and Labour said on Monday.

The pay-out claims at uMkhanyakude District, will be processed on 6 March 2023 at Manguzi Education Centre; 7 March 2023 at Sisizakele Special School in Ngwavuma; 8 March 2023 at Sinethezekile Secondary School in Jozini, and from 9-10 March 2023 at Inkosi Mzondeni Hall in Mtubatuba near kwaMsane Clinic.

At uMzinyathi District, the pay-outs will be processed from 6-7 March 2023 at Spring Lake High School (Endumeni/ Nquthu); 8-9 March 2023 at Ukukhanya komsinga Special School in Msinga; and 10 March 2023 at Greytown High School.

The department has urged clients who wish to lodge their benefit claims to bring along a valid Identity or Passport Document, a fully charged smartphone with data, a black pen, and proof of valid banking details.

"To increase the employment prospects of former teaching and general assistants, the Department of Employment and Labour's Public Employment Services (PES) branch will be present on-site to register the CVs of the unemployed clients on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) system. This service has been a standard feature of the campaign since it started," the department said.

ESSA is a system where work seekers can register their CVs for possible jobs and also search and apply for new job opportunities.

The system can be accessed on https://essa.labour.gov.za/EssaOnline/WebBeans/.

The former teaching and general assistants were employed as part of the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), which was implemented as part of the Basic Education Employment Initiative (BEEI) - across all nine provinces - to reduce youth unemployment in the country.

When their contracts ended, the former employees qualified to claim unemployment insurance benefits from the UIF.

The dates and venues for the final District, King Cetshwayo will be announced in due course on the Fund's social media platforms and through the media.