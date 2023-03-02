Namibian Cheetahs in India Adapting Well, Two to Be Released in the Wild

EIGHT cheetahs flown to the Kuno National Park in India from Namibia in September last year are adapting well to their new home, and two are ready to be released into the wild after being kept in a quarantine area for months.

The cheetahs were sent to India to reintroduce their population after 70 years of extinction.

Cheetah Conservation Fund founder and executive director Laurie Marker said all the cheetahs are doing well.

"I was with them a week ago and I was very pleased to see their progress. They have been hunting successfully for the past several months out in the soft release area," Marker said.

The cheetahs are to be released fully into the park next week. They appear calm and seem to be adjusting to their new environment, she said.

According to a report in the Indian magazine Down to Earth, the two five-year-old cheetahs, Elton and Freddie, made their first kill in November last year, within 24 hours of being released into the five-square kilometre enclosure built for them in Kuno National Park.