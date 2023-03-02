Namibia: Records Tumble At National Long Course Championships

Swimmers broke 18 records at the Bank Windhoek Namibian National Long Course Championships, which took place over the weekend at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek.

The event saw half of those records being broken by just one swimmer - Lushano Lamprecht.

Representing the Aqua Swimming and Fitness Club, Lamprecht was the number one record breaker, setting new Namibian records for the masters' men 25-44 years old 50 metre (m), 100m and 400m freestyle events.

He also broke the 50m and 100m backstroke, the 50m and 100m butterfly as well as the 200m individual medley.

Dolphins Swimming Club's Marco Henning won the Best Overall Performance award with 655 FINA points for his 100m freestyle in a time of 53:99.

Rosalinda Matyayi from Dolphins Swimming Club set new records in the women's Under 11-12 years old 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

Oliver Durand from Dolphins in the men 15-16 years old broke the 200m breaststroke and 200m butterfly.

Dentie Louw from the Swakopmund Swimming Club broke the masters' men 25-44 years old 1 500m freestyle and 400m individual medley records.

Marlins Aquatics Club's Lucy Louw also set other records in the masters' women 45 years old and over 50m backstroke.

Aqua's Rodney Feris set a record in the men 11-12 years old 50m butterfly.

The Dolphins Swimming Clubs relay team, comprising Sandra Schnebel, Cara Meyer, Aiona Naukosho and Vitoria De Sousa, broke the women's 11-12 years old 200m medley relay.

Other Dolphins Swimming Clubs' relay team of Oliver Ohm, Arkell Wellmann, Oliver Durand and Marco Henning broke the men's open 400m freestyle relay.

Rodney Feris and Roselinda Matyayi won the Junior Victor and Victrix Ludorum trophies.

Oliver Durand and Molina Smalley were announced as the winners of Senior Victor and Victrix Ludorum.

Durand and Smalley also collected the most event trophies in the men's and women's events, with Durand taking 12 home and Smalley 11.

Asked to provide an account of the competition, Durand said winning his first senior award was fantastic.

Smalley shared that it was challenging, but she was glad to have trained hard and competed with passion. As for future events, Durand said he would prepare to compete in the South African Youth Championships in March.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I want to thank my parents and coach for believing in and supporting my swimming ambitions," he said.

Smalley is similarly training for the South African Senior Swimming Nationals in April.

"I am looking to improve the time I swam this weekend and to be able to achieve 650 FINA points," she said.

"Thank you so much for the support," she said while encouraging the youth to keep being focused and go for what they want.

The men's trophies were also awarded to Christopher de Jager from Aqua, Robin Engelhard, Marco Henning and Nico Esslinger - all from Dolphins, while the only woman to win trophies at the championships was Aqua's Jessica Humphrey, who walked away with three.

Numerous other swimmers set their best times, many others won medals for the first time and all had a great weekend of swimming.