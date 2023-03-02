Angola: Handball - African Champions Train in Egypt

Cairo — The Women's Senior National Handball Team have been working since Monday in the city of El-Kom-Menoufia, north of Cairo, as part of the preparations for the 26th edition of the Women's World Championship, to be played from 30 November to 17 December in Denmark, Norway and Sweden, this year.

The training programme of the national team in Egypt will end on 05 March in which they will have two friendly matches with the Egyptian national team.

The two mentioned matches that will be held at the initiative of the Egyptian Handball Federation are in the framework of the first week of the International Handball Federation (IHF), with the aim of preparing for the handball world championship.

The national team headed by the technical director of the Handball Federation, Divaldo Ângelo, is made up of 23 people, of which 16 are athletes.

Chelcia Gabriel, Dolores do Rosário, Estefânia Venâncio, Helena Paulo, Helena de Sousa, Isabel Guialo, Juliana Machado, Liliane Mário, Marcela Tati, Márcia Manuel, Marília Quizelete, Natália Fonseca e Stélvia Pascoal, Teresa Almeida, Vilma Chissola e Suzete Cazanga, are the summoned athletes.

To recall, the National Handball Team won, in November 2022, in Dakar (Senegal), the 15th continental title during the 25th African Championship.

In history, Angola also obtained a second position and two third places.

They lost only one final, in 1991, in the city of Cairo.