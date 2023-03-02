Angola and Mozambique Face Each Other to Qualify for Afrobasket

27 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Mozambique female teams will define their participation in the Afrobasket´2023 this Tuesday, at 2 p.m, in the final match of the qualification stage, a tournament that is taking place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The competition is played in the robin-round system in the two legs. Angola lost in the opening game to Mozambique, 52-74, then beat Zimbabwe 105-41 and Zambia, 92-61.

In the second leg game, the national team beat Zambia, 85-32, Zimbabwe, 89-38 and they lost again to Mozambique, 73-74.

Despite being separated by two points in the classification of zone VI - Angola with 10 points in second position, and Mozambique with 12 points in the first position - the organisers set the holding of a final game between the first two placed teams after the two legs.

Zambia are placed third with 8 points, followed by Zimbabwe with 6, both already without any chance of qualifying.

Arminda Sindalawa, Italle Lucas, Rosa Gala, Edvânia Pascoal, Artemis Afonso, Sara Caetano, Nadir Manuel, Jéssica Malagi, Avelina Peso, Cristina Matiquite, Esperança António and Costa Gonçalves are the Angolan athletes, coached by Jaime Covilhã,

The Mozambican team comprise Onelia Mutombene, Elioteria Lhavanguane, Nilza Chiziane Ngvild Mucauro, Anabela Cossa, Rosa Cossa, Dulce Mabjaia, Estefânia Chiziane, Sílvia Veloso, Odélia Mafanela e Carla Covan, coached by Calos Aik.

The Rwanda Women's Afrobasket will be held from 28 July to 6 August 2023 in Kigali and 12 countries will participate.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.