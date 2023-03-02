Angola and Mozambique Face Each Other to Qualify for Afrobasket

Luanda — Angola and Mozambique female teams will define their participation in the Afrobasket´2023 this Tuesday, at 2 p.m, in the final match of the qualification stage, a tournament that is taking place in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

The competition is played in the robin-round system in the two legs. Angola lost in the opening game to Mozambique, 52-74, then beat Zimbabwe 105-41 and Zambia, 92-61.

In the second leg game, the national team beat Zambia, 85-32, Zimbabwe, 89-38 and they lost again to Mozambique, 73-74.

Despite being separated by two points in the classification of zone VI - Angola with 10 points in second position, and Mozambique with 12 points in the first position - the organisers set the holding of a final game between the first two placed teams after the two legs.

Zambia are placed third with 8 points, followed by Zimbabwe with 6, both already without any chance of qualifying.

Arminda Sindalawa, Italle Lucas, Rosa Gala, Edvânia Pascoal, Artemis Afonso, Sara Caetano, Nadir Manuel, Jéssica Malagi, Avelina Peso, Cristina Matiquite, Esperança António and Costa Gonçalves are the Angolan athletes, coached by Jaime Covilhã,

The Mozambican team comprise Onelia Mutombene, Elioteria Lhavanguane, Nilza Chiziane Ngvild Mucauro, Anabela Cossa, Rosa Cossa, Dulce Mabjaia, Estefânia Chiziane, Sílvia Veloso, Odélia Mafanela e Carla Covan, coached by Calos Aik.

The Rwanda Women's Afrobasket will be held from 28 July to 6 August 2023 in Kigali and 12 countries will participate.