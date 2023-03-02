Tunisia Proposes Devising Arab Pact to Combat Gender-Based Violence in Workplace

2 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — During her participation in works of the 9th general conference of the Arab Women Organisation, organised on February 27-28 in Tripoli, Libya, Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly Amel Belhaj Moussa proposed devising an Arab pact to combat gender-based violence in the workplace.

She called on the occasion, to step up awareness-raising efforts to publicise the existing laws protecting women from violence, underlining the need to organise domestic work.

Amel Belhaj Moussa pointed out that Tunisia had set up a multidimensional national strategy to combat gender-based violence based on prevention, protection, care for victims and prosecution of perpetrators.

In this regard, she recalled that a toll-free number had been created to report abuses and acts of violence and that the number of reception and care centres for women victims of violence and their children had been increased to ten, compared to only 2 centres in 2022, pending the setting up of a centre in each governorate by 2025.

