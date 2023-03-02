Tunisia: Instalingo Case - Detention Warrant Against Said Ferjani

2 March 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Sousse 2 Court of First Instance on Wednesday evening issued a detention warrant against Ennahdha leader Said Ferjani, in the so-called Instalingo case.

Ferjani appeared Wednesday before the investigating judge, after having been placed in custody by the El Gorjani Criminal Affairs Directorate for his alleged involvement in the Instalingo case.

This case initially involved over 28 people, including security officers, journalists and businessmen, deputy public prosecutor at the Sousse 2 Court of First Instance and spokesman for the courtTochdi Ben Romdhane told TAP.

The number of people involved in the investigation now stands at around 36 suspects, 11 of whom are in detention and others on the run or at liberty.

They are accused of offences against the President of the Republic, plotting against State security and of spying.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.