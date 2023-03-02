Tunisia: Instalingo Case - Detention Warrant Against Said Ferjani

Tunis/Tunisia — The investigating judge at the Sousse 2 Court of First Instance on Wednesday evening issued a detention warrant against Ennahdha leader Said Ferjani, in the so-called Instalingo case.

Ferjani appeared Wednesday before the investigating judge, after having been placed in custody by the El Gorjani Criminal Affairs Directorate for his alleged involvement in the Instalingo case.

This case initially involved over 28 people, including security officers, journalists and businessmen, deputy public prosecutor at the Sousse 2 Court of First Instance and spokesman for the courtTochdi Ben Romdhane told TAP.

The number of people involved in the investigation now stands at around 36 suspects, 11 of whom are in detention and others on the run or at liberty.

They are accused of offences against the President of the Republic, plotting against State security and of spying.