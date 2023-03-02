Africa: Reminder - TotalEnergies U20 AFCON Knockout Stages' Regulations

As we enter today the exciting knockout phase of the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2023, here is a reminder of the regulations.

Provisions

61.2 The quarter final and semi-final matches shall be played in accordance with the direct elimination system of the loser. An extra time of 2 x 15 minutes shall be played in case of a draw after the regular time of the match. If after extra time that result is still not decisive, the winner shall be determined by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark

61.3 The losers of the semi-finals shall play a match for the third place. In case of a draw after the end of the regular time, the winner shall be determined by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark.

61.4. The final shall be played between the winners of the semi-finals. An extra time of 2 x 15 minutes shall be played in case of a draw after the regular time of the match. If after extra time that result is still not decisive, the winner shall be determined by the taking of kicks from the penalty mark.

The quarterfinals are taking place according to the following schedule:

Thursday 02 March 2023

· 16:00: Senegal vs Benin (Cairo International Stadium, Cairo)

· 19:00: Uganda vs Nigeria (Suez Canal Authority Stadium, Ismailia)

Friday March 03, 2023

· 16:00: Gambia vs South Sudan (Haras El Hodoud Stadium, Alexandria)

· 19:00: Congo vs Tunisia (Cairo International Stadium, Cairo)

*Local time (GMT + 2)