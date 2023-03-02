Eritrea: President Isaias Returns Home Concluding Working Visit to Saudi Arabia

President Isaias Afwerki returned home in mid-morning hours today, 02 march after a fruitful two-day working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting President Isaias Afwerki and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia held yesterday, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a broad framework and spectrum of bilateral partnership that will enhance current and future interests of both countries.

President Isaias Afwerki conducted the two-day working visit on the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.