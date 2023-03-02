Eritrea: President Isaias Returns Home Concluding Working Visit to Saudi Arabia

2 March 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

President Isaias Afwerki returned home in mid-morning hours today, 02 march after a fruitful two-day working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting President Isaias Afwerki and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia held yesterday, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a broad framework and spectrum of bilateral partnership that will enhance current and future interests of both countries.

President Isaias Afwerki conducted the two-day working visit on the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.