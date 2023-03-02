Mauritius Receives Additional Grant of 300 Million Japanese Yen for the Procurement of New Coastal Surveillance Radar System

press release

The Government of Japan has agreed to provide an additional grant of 300 million Japanese Yen to Mauritius, under the Japan's Grant Aid, 'Economic and Social Development Programme', to implement the new Coastal Surveillance Radar System project.

In this context, an Exchange of Notes was signed, today, by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Mauritius, Mr Shuichiro Kawaguchi.

In a statement, Minister Padayachy said that the additional grant of 300 million Japanese Yen would bring the existing grant to a total amount of 1.5 billion Japanese Yen as regard the procurement of the new Coastal Surveillance Radar System. He recalled that two Agreements were signed with Japan in February and August 2021, respectively, amounting to 1.2 billion Japanese Yen.

The Finance Minister expressed his deepest appreciation to the Government of Japan for their continuous support as well as the additional grant which would, according to him, further strengthen and enhance the maritime security of Mauritius. "This new system," he highlighted, "will assist the Mauritian authorities in monitoring and tracking movement of vessels, detecting air targets, expanding knowledge on maritime zone, improving monitoring of fisheries activities, and enhancing search and rescue capacities, amongst others."

Furthermore, the Minster recalled that the former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, on his visit to Mauritius in 2020, expressed the wish to expand collaboration with the Government of Mauritius. The Finance Minister, therefore, made a request to the Government of Japan to start discussions for a general economic cooperation agreement in the future with a view to promote cross-border investment and for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Minister Padayachy also announced that the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan would lead a 50-member delegation on an official visit to Mauritius by mid-2023 to promote trade and investment.

For his part, Ambassador Kawaguchi said that the additional grant would enable Mauritius to enhance its maritime security and safety. "Japan, being an island state like Mauritius, is well aware of the dangers faced by such countries," he observed.

He underlined that Japan remained committed to peace and stability in the Indian Ocean region, and would continue to support Mauritius in implementing solid measures for the welfare of the Republic. The Ambassador also expressed the wish to further deepen existing ties between the two countries.