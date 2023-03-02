Angola Aims to Strengthen Oncological Surgery Staff

Luanda — Angola wants to strengthen cooperation with India in the field of health, in order to train technicians in specific areas, such as oncological surgery, said Tuesday in Mumbai, the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

The minister heads an Angolan delegation that is taking part in the Pharma Live Expo 2023, in the city of Mumbai, in India, at the invitation of the India-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"One of the objectives of the trip to India is to find solutions with a view to bringing our staff to be trained in specific areas such as oncological surgery with various dimensions, less invasive surgery, robotic surgery and also, on the other hand, to take professionals from India to train staff in Angola", explained the Angolan official.

In the city of Hyderabad, the delegation visited some areas of the Citizens Specialized Hospital and the American Cancer Institute, which is a private sector unit of world reference in the Asia region, which provides medical services and also health tourism, as a great source revenue for the sector.

On the occasion, the minister informed that the beginning of works for the construction of a cancer reference unit in the province of Luanda is in sight.

The visit was followed by Senior General Manager and Head of Medical Services of Hyderabad Region, Mir Raza Ali Khan, national directors and senior officials from the Ministry of Health.

Pharma Live Expo 2023 runs from 1st to 3rd March at the Bombay Exhibition Center in the city of Mumbai.