Morocco/Angola: Futsal National Team Face Morocco On FIFA Date

Luanda — Twenty-seven athletes were called up, this Wednesday, to the National Futsal Team, aiming at the games on the FIFA date, programmed with Morocco, to be played between 10 to 19 April, in Moroccan soil.

The goalkeepers are Manasse (Académicos do Namibe club), Mito (JCY), Nelson Pereira (Maculusso) and Joelmo (Águias Vermelhas).

Players - Valdemiro Garcia, Josemar Talis, Edilau Salomão (Maculusso), Bebucho, Frank (Académico do Namibe club), Gimito, Seny, Kota, Prado, Adérito, Any and Bertelim de Abreu (JCY), Bustah, Dias, Nuno and Euclid (RNT).

The group is completed by Carlos Neto, Francisco Gabriel, Sebastião Paula (Clínica Sagrada Esperança), Reginaldo Manjor (Futsal Generation), Osvaldo Kaluanda, Helber Garcia and Tany (Coprat).

According to the national coach, Marcos Antunes, who was speaking at the launch of the call, in a press conference, held in Luanda, the group will travel to Huíla this Thursday, in a short pre-competition stage.

He referred that the objective is to take advantage of the FIFA games in Morocco, which also involve the women's team, to improve the competitive pace and raise Angola in the FIFA Ranking, where it is in 47th place with 1031 points, in a list led by Brazil (1794 pts).

In Africa, Angola seats on the 4th position with the same 1031 points, while Morocco come on top with 1504 points.

The women's national team will be officialy called up at the end of that month.

In Morocco, three games are planned for each gender.

Angola and Morocco female teams have never faced each, while in men's category this will be the fifth confrontation, with the double defeat of the national team in the 2016 African Championship, in South Africa (2-5) and in 2020, edition held in Morocco (0-4), respectively.

Angola will also attend at the international tournament in Brazil, taking place from the 9th to the 14th of May.