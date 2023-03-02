Kenya: Select Commissioners Who Will Be Impartial, CJ Koome Tells IEBC Selection Panel

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has challenged the newly sworn in IEBC selection panel members to provide the nation with commissioners who will meet the Kenyan's aspirations.

Speaking during the swearing in of the seven commissioners on Wednesday, Koome cautioned the members that they are at the service of Kenyans and they must charge their mandate fairly and in accordance to the law.

"You are intended to be the major facilitator of the realization of an electoral body composition that is fair and just and that is done in accordance with the constitution," she said.

Koome pleaded with the members to choose IEBC commissioners who would have high integrity, who are fair and who will fulfill the objectives of the Kenyans.

She called them to make wise decisions as the duty given to them as that will determine Kenya's peace and stability especially during elections.

"Kenyans are looking upon you to give us the commissioners who will meet the aspirations of Kenyans by ensuring that we have an electoral body that performs their fucntions according to the law," she added.

"Do note that given our country's electoral history then you should note that the duty you are tasked should accord to the national unity and gives us stability, no doubt you are equal to the task."

The panel will be responsible for the recruitment of IEBC commissioners.

In a gazette notice released on February 27, President William Ruto appointed the seven members that will lead the recruitment of nominees for appointments as the chairperson and members of IEBC commissioners.

They sworn-in include Bethuel Sugut and Novice Euralia Atieno from the Parliamentary Service Commission.

The Political Parties Liaison Committee will be represented by its chairman Evans Misati James, the Law Society of Kenya member is Benson Ngugi Njeri of Igeria and Ngugi advocates.

Others are Charity Kisotu, Nelson Makanda and Fatuma Saman.

The panel will recruit the next IEBC chairperson to succeed Wafula Chebukati who retired after serving his mandatory term and commissioners Boya Molu and Yakub Guliye who also completed their tenure.

They will also replace three other commissioners, Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi and Justus Nyang'aya who resigned from office after President Willam Ruto suspended them.

Their positions were declared vacant by President Ruto in October 2022 ahead of their exit on January 17.