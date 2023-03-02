Angola: Police Dismantled 17 Diamond Mining Hotbeds Last Year

1 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — The National Police dismantled, in 2022, 17 diamond exploration hotbeds in the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, as part of "Operation Transparency", ongoing since 2018.

The information was provided Tuesday by the provincial commander of the National Police in Lunda Norte, Gerson Miguel, during the celebrations of the corporation's 47th anniversary, stressing that 8,622 diamonds of different carats were seized during this operation.

He said that US $64.492,00 and 8,503 francs (DRC currency) were also seized.

The operation, he continued, also resulted in the detention and repatriation of 37,832 immigrants from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) followed by 424 children.

In the same period, 3,832 Angolan citizens were blocked from leaving the DRC.

The official assured that this year the corporation will intensify inspection actions, in order to continue combat illegal mining and immigration, a mission that he hopes to get the population's support.

He stressed that the fight against the smuggling of fuel and other goods, as well as illegal immigration, will be way more rigorous.

