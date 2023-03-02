Angola Digital Forum to Take Place in April

2 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ramiros — The second edition of the Angola Digital Forum (ADF) 2023 will be held on April 13 at the National Administration and Public Policy School (ENAPP) in Luanda, Angop has learned from the organisers of the event.

The event aims to stimulate the creation, dissemination and application of knowledge about digital transformation in the integration between business and technology, academia and practice, as well as promoting digital experience to generate value.

According to a press release, the event will bring together government entities, companies, entrepreneurs and students from the telecommunications, technology, finance, oil and gas, energy, industry and startups sectors.

Like the first edition, ADF 2023 will also focus on current issues that will significantly shape the future of Angola, such as connectivity, digitalisation and sustainability, cyber security, climate innovation, mobility, digital and financial inclusion, blockchain and cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence.

This year edition of ADF will see 300 participants on site and 812 participants online.

The event has the institutional support of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

