South Africa: Partnership Between Democracy Works Foundation and the Financial Services Volunteer Corps

press release

We are excited to announce a new partnership between Democracy Works Foundation (DWF) and the Financial Services Volunteer Corps (FSVC) with the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) aimed at providing training to local government stakeholders across South Africa. The training will identify bid process irregularities and fair access to government work.

The training will be delivered by DWF's expert trainers in collaboration with FSVC and will be available in person and through engaging Ed-Tech micro-lessons. This partnership is aimed at equipping municipal stakeholders, particularly in the private sector, with the necessary forensic knowledge to identify and prevent bid corruption in local government procurement processes, thereby promoting fair markets, economic development, cost-effectiveness and accountability in the public service.

Bid committee irregularities are a major challenge in the public service, often resulting in the misuse of public funds, which could otherwise be used for service delivery. By partnering with FSVC, DWF aims to provide municipalities with a practical and effective approach to combat bid committee irregularities.

The training will cover a wide range of topics related to bid committee irregularities, including:

how to identify what Red-Flags to look for and where to find the evidence;

how to prevent future irregularities;

how to respond to and address any identified irregularities; and

drawing a distinction between mistakes or exigencies and bad faith or fraudulent deviations from rules.

Participants will also receive practical knowledge and tools they can use in their businesses and in liaising with municipal supply chain management.

This partnership aligns with DWF's mandate to strengthen resilient democracy and promote democratic governance and citizen participation in Africa, as well as FSVC's mission to provide technical assistance and training to financial institutions and government agencies in emerging and transitioning economies.

We are confident that this partnership will make a meaningful contribution to promoting the rule of law, open markets and accountability in South African municipalities. By working together, DWF and FSVC are committed to building more inclusive and transparent financial systems, promoting sustainable economic growth and development, and ultimately ensuring that public funds are used for their intended purposes.