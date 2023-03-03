Angola and France Launch Partnership in Agrifood Sector

Luanda — Private sector companies from Angola and France launched, this Thursday, a production partnership in the agricultural and agri-food sector, as part of the visit of the President of that European country, Emmanuel Macron.

The said partnership is to be launched at the business forum that brings together 100 companies and entities from both countries.

As part of the partnership, it foresees the set of a partnership agreement between the French private sectors of France (Medef/Coalition Alfa/CEFA) and Angola (AAPA, Agrofagro), for the development of new partnerships with priorities for the production of cassava, maize, soy , cotton, cereals, peanuts, coffee, fruits and vegetables.

Also in the priorities are raising cattle and pigs, poultry and fish.

For this, Angola is presenting the potential of the agricultural sector and the needs and expectations of the private sector.

In this panel, Angola presents to French businesspeople the country's needs in terms of technical knowledge, market structure and financing.

The Parties intend to agree on priority sectors and include partners, identify partnership opportunities and take stock of obstacles to project development.

Another panel to be addressed is the issue of partnerships that are possible between French and Angolan entities.

At this point, the intention is to present the action and proposals of the French private sector for the development of Angola's agricultural sector and production, in partnership with local agents, in order to jointly identify priorities for the country and in which the offer of the French delegation can be valued.