Uganda: Fresh Dairy Revamps 1-Yoghurt-a-Day to Promote Healthier Lifestyle Among Families

Fresh Dairy has revamped the '1-Yoghurt-A-Day' campaign with an aim of encouraging more families in Uganda to consume Yoghurt as an important step towards meeting their daily dairy content requirement. The campaign will also seek to encourage families to consume yoghurt as a healthy and nutritious snack.

Dr Kitaka Sabrina, a senior paediatrician, noted that the health and nutrition benefits of consuming 1-Yoghurt-A-Day include:

CALCIUM: Yoghurt contains calcium which is the main mineral in our bodies. Calcium is beneficial for increasing bone mass in children as well as preventing fractures in adults. This is particularly important for postmenopausal women, who have decreased bone turnover as a consequence of hormonal changes accompanying menopause.

Calcium also increases the body's breakdown of fat and helps preserve one's metabolism, which in turn helps with weight management. A well-managed weight in turn reduces the risk of Type 2 Diabetes.

PROTEIN: Yogurt contains protein which contributes to both the maintenance and growth of muscle mass and normal bones. Proteins cannot be stored in the body which means they need to be part of our daily diets;

VITAMIN D: Yoghurt also contains Vitamin D which helps reduce the risk of osteoporosis, which is a medical condition in which the bones become brittle and fragile from loss of bone tissue;

VITAMIN B2 and B12: Yoghurt contains Vitamin B2 and B12 which both contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism, while B2 vitamin also helps maintain normal vision;

POTASSIUM: Yoghurt contains Potassium which helps reduce the blood-pressure;

Yoghurt can also protect against gastrointestinal infections by suppressing the growth of pathogens that cause intestinal disturbances such as diarrhoea which often comes as a result of infection or over-use of antibiotics.

While announcing the revamped1-Yoghurt-A-Day campaign, Vincent Omoth, Marketing Manager of Fresh Dairy said, 'One of our key priority areas is Health and Nutrition. We realize that Yoghurt being one of the products we produce is a signature of a healthy diet and lifestyle not only for children but adults too. Together with Dr Kitaka Sabrina whose expertise is paediatrics and child health, we are driving awareness and disseminating information on the benefits of yoghurt and its contribution towards a healthy lifestyle. It is important to expose children to healthy foods such as yoghurt, fruit and vegetables so that they learn to like them when they are still young and hence build a healthy generation by encouraging better dietary habits later in life.

Dr Kitaka Sabrina explained that studies have shown that Yoghurt is a nutrient dense food that promotes good metabolic and overall health for both children and adults.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· The Harvard School of Public Health examined data from more than 100,000 subjects in three separate long-term studies and found participants who ate one serving of yoghurt per day had an 18 percent lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

· A study conducted by researchers at the Boston University School of Medicine reveals that women who have 5 or more servings of yoghurt a week (5 cups) reduce their risk of high blood pressure by as much as 20%.

· www.yoghurtinnutrition.com

Omoth noted that Fresh Dairy currently produces five flavours of flavoured Yoghurt namely: Strawberry, Mixed berries, Vanilla, Mango and Plain with 6 SKU's including cups: 450g, 250g, 150g, 100g and Pouch 400g and the new 200g. "Fresh Dairy yoghurt is popular for being thick, creamy with a natural taste of Yoghurt."

Omoth concluded by noting Fresh Dairy flavoured yoghurt is readily available countrywide in Shops, Duukas, Supermarkets and Kiosks.