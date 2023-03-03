Tanzania: Simba Thrash African Sports 4-0 to Reach Asfc Quarterfinals

Simba have stepped into Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) quarterfinals after a comfortable 4-0 win over African Sports at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Thursday afternoon.

Jean Beleke opened the scoreboard in the 39th minute before center-back Kennedy Juma increased the tally in the 46th minute to make it 2-0.

Two substitutes Mohamed Musa and Jimmyson Mwanuke sealed the business in the second half for the hosting side.

The victory means Roberto Oliveira's men are still active in the contest as they want to reclaim back the title they missed last season.

However, the ASFC action continues on Friday with holders Young Africans facing Tanzania Prisons at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam from 7:00pm.

Also, Geita Gold host Green Warriors at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita while Singida Big Stars entertain JKT Tanzania at Liti Stadium in Singida.

On Saturday, two matches will be played as Ihefu welcome Pan African at Highland Estates Stadium in Mbarali, Mbeya and Mtibwa Sugar take on KMC in an all Premier League meeting at Manungu Complex in Morogoro.

On Sunday, two venues will be busy as Azam take on Mapinduzi at Azam Complex in the city while Kagera Sugar interface Mbeya City at Kaitaba Stadium in Kagera for another all Premier League clash.