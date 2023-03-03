Angola: Handball - Angola Face Egypt One More Time On Ihf Date

1 March 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cairo — The national senior women's handball team will face Egypt on Saturday (4th), in the second match between the two, as part of the first week of the International Handball Federation (IHF).

The match will take place at the City Club Sports Centre, in the city of Shebin El-Kom-Menoufia (North of Cairo), the same venue that hosted the first match, on Tuesday, with Angola's triumph, by 23-22.

The national team, which this year will participate in the World Cup, were leading at half-time by 13-11.

The National team, African champions, were boosted by the performances of Isabel Guialo (5 goals), Juliana Machado, Helena Paulo and Liliane Mário (3 goals) each.

In the Egyptian side stood out the performances of Suhaila Khaled (5), Amina Hisham (4) and Malak Talaat (3).

The match had the presence of the Angolan ambassador to Egypt, Nelson Cosme, diplomats, as well as the president of the Egyptian Handball Federation, Mohamed Al-Amin, the president of the board of the City Club, Mohamed Marjan, among other invited entities.

The Angolan team - made up of 23 people, including athletes (16), technical staff (2), physiotherapist (1), sectionalist (1), technical assistants (2) and the technical director of the Angolan Handball Federation - are in the Arab Republic of Egypt since last Sunday, where they'll stay until until the fifth of this month.

The 26th edition of the Women's World Handball Championship will be held from November 30th to December 17th in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

It takes place at a time when Angola will have a second international participation, the pre-Olympic tournament, in October, in Luanda, at the Kilamba Multipurpose pavilion.

