Angola: French President Expected Thursday in Angola for Official Visit

Luanda — France President, Emmanuel Macron, is to arrive Thursday in Luanda for an official visit, at the invitation of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The mission of the French President will be completed Friday, says a note from the President's Press Office, ANGOP has learnt.

According to the document, on Friday, Emmanuel Macron's agenda will start with a visit to the Coin Museum in downtown Luanda and will close the France-Angola Business Forum that started Thursday.

The French Head of State will then go to the Presidential Palace for a private meeting with President João Lourenço.

The two heads of state are due to make statements to the press, with the French President set to leave the Angolan soil Friday mid-afternoon, the note says.

Bilateral relations

Angola and France established diplomatic relations on February 17 1976. The two countries have cooperation relations in several areas.

The cooperation between the two countries has seen new developments after the official visit of President João Lourenço to France on May 28, 2018.

Within the framework of bilateral cooperation, more than 70 French companies operate in this African country. Angola's oil exports to France are around 400 million US dollars.

France intends to change and deepen trade relations with Angola, as part of the economic diversification underway in the country.

Priorities include issues linked to industrialisation, particularly in the logistics, distribution and agribusiness sectors.