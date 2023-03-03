Rwanda: Top Five Songs Trending in Rwanda

Rwandan artists have fully eased into the rhythm of blessing us with brand new music. The month of February was power packed, with a number of talents dropping their first singles of the year, and The New Times is highlighting the brand new hits.

Keza - Kivumbi

If you loved tracks like Maso y'inyana, Oya, Mi Flor, Nana and Sabrina, you're in for a treat. Kivumbi King AKA Cyacyana has blessed music lovers with another soulful jam dubbed Keza.

Produced by his longtime collaborator Kenny Pro, Keza gives everyone listening to it a club and chills vibe. It has close to 100, 000 streams on different platforms.

Komusa - Confy

Confy is back on charts after releasing his recent banger 'Komusa'. The single track followed Confy's successful EP '1MIN' and 'Kloza.'

Premiered last week, the song has close to 100, 000 streams on different platforms and is making rounds on different local airwaves and televisions.

Produced by C'est pro David and directed by Chico Berry, Komusa is now effectively competing on the Afrobeats stage.

Ideni - Chris Eazy

After thrilling music lovers with a number of hit songs like 'Inana' and 'Fasta', upcoming Afrobeat artiste Chriss Eazy has already released the first track of the year.

This time, the hit maker released a track dubbed 'Ideni,' which is already taking over local airwaves and televisions as well as creating different dance challenges on TikTok.

Produced by Eleeh, the track has over 100, 000 streams on different platforms within one day.

Selebura - Bruce Melodie

Rwanda's hit machine is back and better with a new track dubbed Selebura. The single track follows Melodies's songs that experienced heavy criticism from his fan base, but 'Selebura' is re-introducing the old Melodie.

Produced in Afrobeats by Element, Selebura is currently number trending in the country with close to 500, 00 views on YouTube.

C'est la viee - Ehlers ft Drey Chaos and Bobby Bangs

One of the youngest producers in Rwanda, Ehlers, has dropped his first album featuring and most youngsters leading the game are on the tape.

Among the songs on the album which is currently trending is 'C'est la viee' that features Drey Chaos and one of the promising upcoming artistes Bobby Bangs.

Produced by Ehlers himself, the track is entertaining people in pubs and clubs of Kigali.