Uganda: Todwong Defends NRM's Position On Serere By-Election

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) secretary general, Richard Todwong has defended the party's decision to back Philip Oucor, their candidate in the recent concluded Serere County by-election.

Prior to the election, over 250 NRM leaders from Serere district had asked the party top executive to front and back Emmanuel Omoding, the son to the late MP Patrick Okabe in the by-election, but the party preferred Oucor.

Oucor, lost to Omoding who came on independent card in the hotly contested race, polling 13, 306 votes against the latter's 15,638.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Todwong defended NRM's decision to back Oucor, saying supporting another aspirant would breach the party's constitution.

He added that they supported Oucor purposely to show voters and population that the NRM has guiding principles which are followed.

"Oucor became our flag bearer two years ago and so he was the rightful candidate to represent the party even in the by-election contest," Todwong said, noting that was the reason the party stood very firm behind Oucor.

"This principle is what we shall be following in each and every by-election that is coming. We shall stand firm by our flag bearer. We shall be committed to him or her regardless of the circumstances," Todwong revealed.

President Yoweri Museveni and Chairman of NRM went to Serere County on the last day of campaigns where he campaigned for Oucor on two separate venues in Ocaapa and Serere town councils.

Todwong congratulated the people of Serere for being steadfast and supporting NRM candidate with votes despite falling short of victory.

"We appreciate your love and support, despite securing second position. We are however happy that the winner has expression willingness to work with us in service delivery to his people," he said.

According to Todwong, the secretariat expects Omoding to visit the party office to chart the way forward in a bid to help his constituents improve livelihoods.