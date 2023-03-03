Rwanda: Gospel Singer Tuyi Expresses Gratitude in New Song

It's been about four years since the gospel songster Arsene Tuyiringire, popularly known as Arsene Tuyi released a tune.

However, he is back with a new thanksgiving melody Impamvu y'ibyishimo which was released yesterday.

Having looked back to the goodness of God, and the blessings upon his life, he decided not to stay silent but to jot down lyrics of gratitude to his creator.

"The song portrays how refreshed we are through the wells Jesus made for us. It simply states that Jesus is the reason for our joy, and happiness," Tuyi notes.

His inspiration for the song was his gratitude to God, noting that we shouldn't forget who elevated us to where we are.

According to the vocalist, people encounter trials where they are left with nothing but faith in God, believing in a miracle. However, after achieving what they want, many of them don't thank God.

He stresses that no amount of success or breakthrough should ever blind believers from the power of God because in a blink of an eye, jobs, marriages, friendships, joy, and everything can be lost, yet it's only God to look up to and cling on.

Tuyi's message to his audience is to know that God is the master of everything regardless of one's qualifications, job positions, and status.

He also reminds believers not to only go to God in prayer while encountering challenges, but to always call upon God in good and bad circumstances, but all in all, have faith.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The new song was produced by Boris, and Rday Entertainment was behind the audio and video.

Tuyi's last release was Waramutse Rwanda, a song he featured with gospel singer, Israel Mbonyi. He is back in the studio working on another song that he believes will be out in a month or two.

When asked why he takes time to release his songs, he responded that a song of high quality requires enough time, as it keeps getting spiced and that he gets new and innovative ideas every time he steps into the studio.

The vocalist's expectation for this year is to work hard and bless God's people in the way he is enabled to.

Tuyi has recorded 15 songs including, "Naranyuzwe, "Waramutse Rwanda", "Kure Niho Tuva", "Umujyi w'amashimwe", and "Amagufwa yumye" and written more than 30 songs.

His journey to music dates way back to the age of five when he joined a Sunday school choir at ADPR Remera, where he gained a passion for music and vocal training. His late mother played a role in grooming his talent since she was a choir leader.