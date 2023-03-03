Rwanda: Kagame Appoints New Minister for Agriculture

2 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame on March 2 appointed Ildephonse Musafiri as the new Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, replacing Gerardine Mukeshimana. Musafiri previously served as the Minister of State in the same ministry.

The Head of State also appointed Telesphore Ndabamenye, as the Director General of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB). He replaces Alexandre Rutikanga.

In the new appointments made in the Agriculture sector, Clarrisse Umutoni was also appointed as chief financial officer at RAB.

