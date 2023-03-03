Zimbabwe: Three SMEs Graduate to Large Enterprise After Attaining U.S.$1 Million Turnover

3 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

WOMEN Affairs, Community, Small and Enterprises Development Minister, Sithembiso Nyoni Thursday presided over the graduation of three companies from the MSME category to large enterprises after reaching an annual turnover of US$1 million.

The confirmation took place at a graduation ceremony held in Harare presided over by Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga. A total 142 MSMEs were honored for excelling in different fields.

The informal sector is connected to the local and regional supply chains, thus creating a trading platform where millions of dollars exchange hands daily.

A 2018 study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) discovered that 60% of the Zimbabwean economy is informal, second in the world to Bolivia's 62, 3%.

Speaking at the event, Nyoni said the graduation ceremony was a milestone in the country's pursuit to turn around abundant potential in the MSME sector.

"The category consists of SMEs who have graduated from medium to large enterprises. These are enterprises that have expanded their business operations categorised mainly based on the following key variables as defined in the SME Act 24:12;

"Full time paid employees exceeding 75, a total annual turnover exceeding US$1 million, a gross value of assets exceeding US$500 000 excluding immovable property," she said.

The trio includes Step In Style Private Limited in the clothing sector, Brita Chemicals Company detergents manufacturer, Tanroy Engineering (Pvt) Limited agro processing equipment manufacturer.

"MSMEs play an important role in the development of our economy as they have become a driving force in terms of employment creation, innovation, adaptability and have become the oil that is lubricating key value chains through supply of products and services to meet both the local and export markets," said Nyoni.

At the ceremony, seventeen more companies received more awards for excelling in various areas.

The development comes on the back of SME support from numerous government related institutions and other Civil Society institutions.

To this end, since the inception of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Foreign Exchange Auction platform, a total US$3,7 billion was allotted between mid- 2020 to December 2022, with MSMes sector being among the top beneficiaries.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.