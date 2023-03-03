Rwanda: Kagame on Arsenal's Impressive Premier League Run

President Paul Kagame has commented on Arsenal's impressive run in the English Premier League this season, noting that the London-based team's top performances will make Rwanda reap more dividends.

Arsenal, one of the most successful teams in English football history, is having a remarkable season in the English Premier League. Arsenal currently tops the table with 60 points, beating the defending champions Manchester City by 5 points.

Kagame who has been an Arsenal fan for about 30 years made the comments during a press conference at Village Urugwiro which was attended by local and foreign journalists, on Wednesday, March 1.

"Of course the better we, I mean Arsenal, perform towards getting the ultimate prize, it brings more dividends, absolutely. Imagine this season if we become the champions, I will be rushing to the bank to collect some money," Kagame said.

The Gunners moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League on Wednesday with a 4-0 win over Everton at Emirates Stadium and put the pressure back on Manchester City in the title race.

In a bid to boost its tourism packages, Rwanda has been Arsenal's official sleeve sponsor since 2018, a development that allows the "Visit Rwanda" brand to be advertised on the shirts donned by the players and other club officials.

Kagame noted that Rwanda has had "a very good partnership, in fact it gets better with time."

He highlighted that what is being achieved by Rwanda surpasses by far what has been invested.

"We are getting more, by a big factor," he said, noting that the returns are assessed through several metrics including calculating the number of people who visit Rwanda, getting to know the country, and investing in Rwanda - all based on the partnership.

The country also has a partnership deal with France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Kagame said both Arsenal and PSG deals have returned impressive dividends for local tourism through the Visit Rwanda campaign.

During the same press conference, the President also said that Rwanda could soon partner with a major football club, marking the third deal of such a kind.

Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2004. The Gunners' 2003/04 season has gone down in history as they went the full season unbeaten and the squad became known as the 'Invincibles'.