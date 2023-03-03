Rwanda: Young Comedian on Future Aspirations in the Industry

When he was in high school, he admired actors and aspired to be one someday. Fortunately, Ronald Junior Shema's dreams came true in 2019 when he met renowned local comedian Nyaxo, and everything has since changed.

"After graduating from high school in 2017, I considered how I could pursue comedy as a career. While I was in Tanzania, I texted Nyaxo on Instagram, and we agreed to meet when I returned to Rwanda. I first met him on a Saturday in Nyamirambo, and we have been working together ever since," Shema said.

Born on November 16, 1999, Shema, commonly known by RamyBoy is among the talented young comedians in the local scene, mostly known for 'Nyaxo Comedy', a series that he is part of.

He recalls that since joining the comedy series, it has been an amazing experience and makes a living out of comedy. His participation in the comedy series brought him opportunities to perform in Burundi and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

"I envision myself developing professionally and assuming more responsibilities within the team over the next five years. I've improved my acting abilities in this field in the previous few years. I'll be juggling career and family life because I want to start a family in a few years," said RamyBoy.

As someone part of the comedy industry in Rwanda, RamyBoy believes that the comedy sector has greatly developed significantly in recent years, largely due to the ease with which viewers may access them unlike before, enabling the actors to support themselves through their profession.

He has only been acting in the Nyaxo series on a contract that runs out in 2024. Besides acting he is also a gamer and hopes that the field will grow in future.