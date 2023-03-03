Zimbabwe: ZEC Names Three Spokespersons

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced three spokespersons in terms of Electoral Act by operation of law and virtue of service oath of office to the public.

The elected three spokespersons of ZEC are chairperson Justice Chigumba, deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa and chief elections officer Mr. Utoile Silaigwana.

The nominated members will work in the commission board with effect from 20 February 2023 as the ZEC spokespersons.

In response to the newly nominated spokespersons, Justice Chigumba said:

"In terms of the Electoral Act the following three officials which are chairperson Honorable Justice Chigumba, Deputy chairperson Ambassador Rodney Kiwa and chief elections officer Mr Utoile Silaigwana by operation of law and virtue of condition of service oath of office and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Policy of 2020 are designated to be the spokesperson of ZEC."

Justice Chigumba said that she will respond to any queries within 72 hours of the receipt.