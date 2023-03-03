Mauritius: Minister Ganoo Discusses Maritime Security With UK's Foreign Secretary

press release

The Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Alan Ganoo, had a bilateral meeting with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom (UK), Mr James Spencer Cleverly, on yesterday in New Delhi, in the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting.

Minister Ganoo discussed the efforts of Mauritius in the field of maritime security and informed the Foreign Secretary that Mauritius is looking forward to host the Maritime Security Conference in August 2023. He also extended an invitation to the UK to participate in the conference.

The Minister further explained that maritime security has become very important as trade and other activities have increased in the region. He informed that Mauritius has a vast Exclusive Economic Zone and wants to develop the Ocean as a pillar of the economy. He also recalled that Mauritius is taking over the chairmanship of the Indian Ocean Commission and seized the opportunity to thank the UK for its contribution and partnership in providing training and capacity building to Mauritius in maritime and cyber security.

Moreover, Mr Ganoo expressed gratitude for the paediatric vaccination provided to Mauritius for the inoculation of babies and toddlers, as well as for the MoU signed between Mauritius and UK with regard to the setting up of the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industry in Mauritius.

For his part, Mr Clerverly informed that both countries need to build bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit in the field of maritime security and defence. He also highlighted that the recent conversation between the two Prime Ministers was positive and progress is being made on important issues. He further informed that for the Security Dialogue, a team would visit Mauritius in March 2023.

The Foreign Secretary expressed interest to further strengthen the bilateral ties between UK and Mauritius and also thanked Mauritius for the principled position at the United Nations General Assembly over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Minister Ganoo reiterated Mauritius' commitment to maintain a consistent approach based on the principles of the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity.