Tunisia: Creative Crafts Exhibition March 10-19 At El Kram

Tunis/Tunisia — The 39th edition of the exhibition of creative crafts will be held from 10 to 19 March at the Kram exhibition centre, with the participation of nearly 900 exhibitors.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for these exhibitors, who are artisans in various sectors including handloom, tableware and furniture, to promote their products, the National Office of Tunisian Handicrafts (ONAT) said in a statement Thursday.

Algeria will be the host country for this edition, which will feature creative crafts competitions and woodcarving Olympics.