Kenya: Moi University Enters Into Apple Farming to Diversify Income

Eldoret — Moi University has harvested its first apples as the university seeks to diversify its revenue sources.

The university becomes one of the educational institutions in Kenya to embrace apple farming.

Revenue from apple sales will allow the company to raise more funds, coming at a time when universities are facing a cash crunch.

"Moi University has started harvesting its first Apples. The inaugural harvest took place today at the University's Main Campus," the University said on its Facebook handle.

"This is a great stride for the University as apple farming as the go-to activity to raise funds to supplement the exchequer funding."

The inaugural harvest was witnessed by the University Council led by Humphrey K. Njuguna (Chairman), Christopher Khaemba, Clara Momanyi, and the University Management Board led by Vice-Chancellor Isaac Sanga Kosgey.

Apple is a lucrative fruit whose popularity has been growing among Kenyans.

Its demand has helped push its prices, with one apple costing about Sh30.

The university launched apple farming in May 2022 to not only generate income for the institution but also contribute to food security, nutrition security, and health.