Namibia: Civics Eye Upturn in Fortunes

CIVICS have lofty ambitions for the second half of the Debmarine Namibia Premiership, which resumes tomorrow when the Civilians will host Tigers at Khomasdal Stadium in Windhoek.

The impromptu start to the 2022/23 campaign was a shock to the system and caught the club off guard, but Civics are prepared for the second round.

The Civilians are the last team to win silverware in Namibia since the infamous conclusion to the 2018/19 season which sparked the start of a debilitating three-year football civil war.

When football briefly returned in 2021, Civics summoned the winning spirit of the early noughties to clinch the MTC Namibia Football Association Cup.

Hopes of a new dawn of continued success quickly dissipated after yet another lengthy domestic blackout ensued thereafter.

Top-flight action only kicked off towards the end of last year, by which time momentum was lost along with most of the cup-winning personnel.

"The first round was not easy for us, and for most teams. Most of the teams' preparation period was only two weeks, then you must go and play your first fixtures," Civics coach Jeremy Zimmer yesterday said.

"We really struggled in our first five matches. We came back strong, we identified shortcomings in our team.

"After that we did well, got some points, and moved up to mid-table," he said.

Civics are looking to do the double over Tigers today and Orlando Pirates on Sunday, after beating both by 2-1 scorelines in the first leg, to set the tone for their ambitions.

"They will be coming for revenge. But we are ready for the battle. We really want to take maximum points this weekend," said Zimmer, who called on the club's fanatics to pack the rafters at Khomasdal Stadium.

"In the second round, we really want to do better. Our aim is to end in the top five. So, we have to work hard," he continued.

"The second round will be tough because teams will be strengthening their squads. Even we are looking at certain players to come and help us in certain positions."

Tonight's opponent arguably needs a positive result more.

Tigers hover above the drop zone and will quickly want to forget their horrendous first-round showing and hit their stride from the off.

Overcoming Civics and then bottom-side Citizens on Sunday will give new head coach James Britz the perfect launch pad for an improved showing in the second leg of the season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere, title-chasing African Stars will host struggling Black Africa at Unam Stadium tomorrow, before welcoming Young African to the same venue the next day.

The unbeaten Stars notably scorched BA 6-1 in mid-February, and a repeat performance will cement their place at the summit.

Third-last BA have rarely been anywhere near their Lively Lions moniker in their first 15 matches, having won only four matches, lost as many, and drawn seven.

They will face fellow strugglers Young Brazilians on Sunday.

Karasburg's Brazilians take on Young African a day earlier.

Also tomorrow, Julinho in ninth position are at home to Tura Magic (8), Life Fighters (3) welcome Unam (6), Citizens (16) are up against Pirates (7), with Eleven Arrows (15) and Blue Waters (5) hosting Mighty Gunners (4) and Okahandja United (2) at Walvis Bay's Jan Wilkens Stadium.

Sunday's line-up includes Julinho versus Unam, Fighters against Magic, Waters facing Gunners, and Arrows battling Okahandja.