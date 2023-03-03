Rwanda: Kivu Belt Race Added to 2023 Rwanda Cycling Cup Calendar

Cycling governing body (FERWACY) has added Kivu Belt Race to a long list of races featuring on the 2023 cycling cup calendar.

The race was announced following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the federation and Rubavu District Wednesday, March 1.

The race is expected to support rising talents in Rubavu and neighboring districts, developing cycling tourism at the area as well as bringing the race close to cycling lovers.

According to the federation, Kivu Belt Race will be officially inaugurated by the end of March 2023 and itineraries will be unveiled in due course.

"When we think about launching a race, we always consider the role and its benefits in preparing cyclists. Kivu Belt Race is a part of bringing cycling race close to people and developing the area as part of Visit Rwanda since there are roads nearby Lake Kivu, mountains and good climate which Kivu Belt has as its uniqueness," Ferwacy Director, Alphonse Nkuranga, told Times Sport.

"We recommend local residents to come and support the race, and young talents to show what they can offer to the sport," he added.

According to Ferwacy's 2023 cycling cup calendar, Kivu Belt Race is taking place in March with riders set to compete from Rusizi to Rubavu via Karongi.

The race will be open to all teams registered as members of the cycling federation and all categories, men and women, will be allowed to participate.

Presently, there are 17 local races across the country including Heroes' Cycling race based in Kigali, Kicukiro-Gasabo, Gisaka Race and Musanze Gorilla Race among others.