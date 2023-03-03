Namibia: Geingob Wants Number of Govt Employees Reduced

3 March 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has advised the Public Service Commission to consider cutting the number of government employees in half to ensure those that remain receive good salaries.

Geingob said this when he met with members of the Public Service Commission on Thursday at State House.

The number of government employees stands at 107 000.

"Say on top of what you are getting, there are others that are getting zero, the size of the public service must be looked at, maybe to say cut it in half so that those who remain can be given proper salaries," Geingob said.

He said some people were employed politically and were added to those already employed.

"So, it's a big public service maybe falling on another. So, Public Service Commissioner, look into that. We are serious. it's your duty," the president said.

