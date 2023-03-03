Africa: Holders Wydad, Ahly Play Catch up TotalEnergies CAF Cl Fixtures

Last season's finalists, champions Wydad Athletic Club and Egypt's Al Ahly will play their single TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stage catch up fixtures this weekend.

The two sides have a game at hand each in their respective groups as they missed out on Match Day One, due to their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco.

The duo find themselves in tough situations and must win their matches to keep abreast in the race for the top two and qualification into the quarter finals.

Wydad, under returning coach Juan Carlos Garrido will be at home against AS Vita Club of DR Congo while Ahly will be facing off Cameroon's Cotonsport in Cairo.

Holders Wydad are sitted bottom of Group A with three points off their single win over Petro de Luanda, coming after losing 1-0 to JS Kabilye in their opening match. The results the team has posted over the last few weeks prompted a change in their coaching personnel.

Tunisian Mehdi Nafti was shown the door and Spanish tactician Garrido rehired for a second stint at the club. He becomes Wydad's third coach since August last year.

Garrido started his second tenure with a 3-2 victory over Olympique Khouribga in the Moroccan Botola Pro, but victory against Vita on Friday evening will be viewed as most crucial.

The Moroccan giants will go top of the group with victory in this tie, but it is not expected to be an easy tie as Vita, who are also on three points, come into the game off a huge 1-0 win over group leaders Kabilye.

Meanwhile, Egyptian giants Ahly are under more pressure as they play at home in Cairo, as they have not won a single match in Group B. They just have a single point off last weekend's pulsating draw with Mamelodi Sundowns.

They are keen to earn their first win, and will be fancied for victory at home against a Coton Sport side that has lost back to back matches at home.

Ahly come into the match from a league fixture against Al Daklyeh, which they drew 1-1, conceding a late equalizer. But, they will fancy their continental chances as a victory at their home turf in Cairo will take them to four points, two closer of second placed Al Hilal of Sudan.