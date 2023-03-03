Kenya: Russia Lauds Kenya for Shunning 'Western Values' in Gay Rights Debate

Nairobi — The Russian Embassy in Nairobi has backed the stance taken by top Kenyan government officials against homosexuality, and urged the country to remain firm.

The Russian Embassy in Kenya was reacting to remarks by President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday, March 2, where they publicly stated that homosexuality has no place in Kenya, and that same-sex relations are unacceptable.

The Embassy warned the "gay agenda" was being pushed by the Western nations, and urged leaders to take responsibility for protecting the country's traditional values or risk losing humanity.

Russia, led by their President Vladimir Putin, has been very firm on their stand against the LGBTQ community and the propagating of the agenda in their country.

Putin anti-LGBTQ stance

President Putin during last month's state of the nation address blasted the West for encouraging same-sex relationships, adding that they are obligated to protect our children from degradation and degeneracy.

"Look at what they are doing in the West. They distort historical facts, do not stop their attacks on Russian culture, on the Russian Orthodox Church," Putin said.

"The West is perverting the family, the national identity. They are making pedophilia the norm in their lives, and priests encourage same-sex marriage. Forgive them Father, they know not what they do."

"The Anglican Church is planning--so far only planning--to look into the idea of a gender-neutral God. What do you say to that?" Putin said on February 21 address.

President Ruto Thursday said Kenya will not tolerate LGBTQ practices citing nonconformity to the country's traditions and beliefs.

"We respect our courts but our traditions and beliefs do not allow same sex relationships. That will not happen in Kenya, it may happen elsewhere but not in this country," President Ruto stated.

"I will not allow men to compete with women for other men," he added.

President Ruto also called upon religious leaders to intervene and take a firm stand in the fight against the LGBTQ agenda.

"I want to ask our religious leaders to stand firm and educate our children, our people so that we don't lose our beliefs and way of life to foreign practices," the President added.

Gachagua also commented on the issue, terming the ruling of the Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ rights as "demonic".