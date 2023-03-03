Rwanda: Prince Kid Legally Weds Miss Rwanda 2017 Elsa Iradukunda

2 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Dieudonne Ishimwe popularly known as Prince Kid and Miss Rwanda 2017 Iradukunda Elsa are now husband and wife before the law.

The celebrity couple made their vows on Thursday, March 2, during a civil wedding ceremony that was held in Kigali, Rwanda, the Executive Secretary of Rusororo Sector, Desire Nsabimana Matabishi has confirmed.

"They legally got married today, today Dieudonne Ishimwe and Elsa Iradukunda are officially recognised as a new legal family," Nsabimana told The New Times.

The New Times learnt that Prince Kid and Miss Elsa Iradukunda planned to wed in private. Attendees were also not allowed to take photos.

The two are reported to have been dating since 2020, and will have other wedding ceremonies this month in Kigali, Rwanda.

Prince Kid is Chief Executive of Rwanda Inspiration Backup, the firm that used to organise Miss Rwanda competitions, before they were halted.

 

