Rwanda: Ferrer to Stay as Amavubi Coach

3 March 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Football governing body (Ferwafa) has confirmed that Carlos Alos Ferrer will stay on as Amavubi head coach.

Ferrer's current contract expires on March 31 and Times Sport has established that the Spaniard will sign a new deal before summoning the squad for the AFCON 2023 qualifier against Benin.

"Ferrer's contract with us expires on March 31 and he will append his signature to a fresh deal anytime soon," federation Secretary General Henry Muhire confirmed to Times Sport.

Times Sport understands that Ferrer will pen a two-years with his main task remaining to qualify Rwanda to the 2023 AFCON finals that will take place in Cote d'Ivoire in January 2024.

The tactician's future at Amavubi looked uncertain as negotiations with the federation over the past two months were showing nothing promising after he struggled to bring Amavubi back to winning ways.

Rwanda has failed to register a single win since Ferrer took over the national team in March 2021 after penning on a one-year deal, replacing Vincent Mashami.

It's under the tactician that the country missed out on qualification to the 2023 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals for the first time since 2016 after they were eliminated at home by Ethiopia in September.

Amavubi also have one point out of a possible six from their last two AFCON Qualifiers Group L matches, drawing 1-1 with Mozambique in Johannesburg before losing 1-0 to African champions Senegal in Dakar.

