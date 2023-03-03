Rwanda: Gor Mahia's Mckinstry Lauds Bayisenge's Qualities

Jonathan McKinstry, the head coach Gor Mahia FC, has heaped praise on the talent and qualities that defender Emery Bayisenge may bring to the club as the duo looks poised to reunite at the Kenyan Premier League side.

McKinstry and Bayisenge previously worked together at the Rwandan national team and the Irish man is pleased to bring the Rwanda international to his fold at club level.

"I have worked with Emery and I know his character and the quality he brings. Kaddu is also a great addition to the team with almost 20 caps with the Uganda national team. These are not small players. Sylvester and Enock are great exciting talents and the future of Harambee Stars," McKinstry told Capital FM in Nairobi.

Bayisenge has been a free agent since January when he decided to leave Bangladeshi outfit Saif FC as the club was struggling with financial constraints, hence failing to pay his wages.

The towering guardsman was the best defender in the Bangladeshi league last season where he netted seven goals in 21 league games.

Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer Raymond Oruo, on the other hand, commented on the qualities Bayisenge and Ugandan Patrick Kaddu possess and how they can help the team flourish in the league.

"Quality costs," he stressed. "When Gor Mahia won four or five times in a row, we had top-quality players. If we want to be the best in Africa, we have to invest in the best players. I'm not saying that our current players aren't good, but to compete with the best, we need the best."

Bayisenge has previously played for clubs including APR, AS Kigali, USM Alger in Algeria as well as Kenitra and JS Massira in Morocco.

He becomes the fifth Rwandan player to play for Gor Mahia after Abouba Sibomana, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge and Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza.