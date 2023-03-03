Somalia: Egypt, Somalia Agree to Enhance Parliamentary Cooperation

3 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Egypt — The Speaker of the Somali Parliament Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nor (Madobe) held a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Dr. Hanafy El Gebaly.

The meeting discussed the strengthening of the relationship between the two parliaments.

They agreed that the Egyptian government should give the parliamentarians and House staff more knowledge to build their skills.

The talks focused on establishing a committee of the two Parliaments, while the two Secretaries were instructed to work on implementing the agreed provisions.

Egypt promised to help the Somali government in security and fight Al-Shabaab.

The visiting Speaker has recently been on various trips to Arab countries, participating in the conference of the Arab Parliamentary Union in Iraq last month.

