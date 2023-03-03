Tunisia: Arrests in Tunisia Alarm U.S. Diplomats

U.S. officials say they are alarmed by a wave of arrests of opposition figures in Tunisia, including reports they are being targeted because they were in contact with U.S. diplomats in Tunis.

"We are alarmed by reports of criminal charges against individuals in Tunisia resulting from meetings or conversations with U.S. embassy staff on the ground," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday.

"This is the work of diplomacy ... it is a practice that should not be subject to persecution of a source," said Price

Earlier this week, Tunisia's foreign ministry urged diplomats not to interfere in Tunisia's internal affairs.

The opposition has called for a protest demonstration Saturday, but Tunis' governor said he will not grant permission and accused opposition leaders of conspiring against state security.

Leaders of the opposition National Salvation Front coalition say at least 12 of their members have been arrested on politically motivated charges.

The arrests are the biggest crackdown on President Kais Saied's opponents since 2021.