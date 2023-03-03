Egypt: New Chamber Discovered in Egypt's Great Pyramid

3 March 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Scientists in Egypt have discovered a 9-meter hidden corridor near the main entrance of one of the Great Pyramids of Giza.

The discovery was made as part of the Scan Project that uses noninvasive technology to look into Egypt's ancient and mysterious structures without causing any harm.

The discovery was found within the Great Pyramid of Khufu, which was built as a tomb for Pharoh Khufu who reigned from 2509-2483 B.C.

The antiquities authorities do not know how the chamber was used. In 2017, another chamber was discovered in the same pyramid.

The Great Pyramids at Giza are the only one of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World that remains standing.

