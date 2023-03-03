South Africa: Ruling Party Serves Ex Eskom CEO With Court Papers Over His Corruption Claims

eNCA / Screenshot
eNCA journalist Annika Larsen interviews Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, February 22, 2023.
3 March 2023
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has confirmed the party has served former Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter with court papers, following his accusations that some high level party members have been involved in corruption at Eskom, eNCA reports.

On Sunday February 26, 2023 the ANC threatened to file criminal charges against De Ruyter if he did not report his allegations of corruption at Eskom, backed with evidence, to law enforcement agencies.

The ruling party served De Ruyter with court papers despite the seven days not lapsing.

Mbalula said the ANC would again give De Ruyter seven days to respond - and, should he fail to do so, the party would take further steps.

During an interview on e.tv's My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, the former CEO made wide-ranging claims regarding ANC leaders, accusing at least two of being involved in corruption at Eskom. The interview hastened De Ruyter's exit from the power utility.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.