South Africa: Ruling Party Serves Ex Eskom CEO With Court Papers Over His Corruption Claims

Cape Town — ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, has confirmed the party has served former Eskom CEO, Andre De Ruyter with court papers, following his accusations that some high level party members have been involved in corruption at Eskom, eNCA reports.

On Sunday February 26, 2023 the ANC threatened to file criminal charges against De Ruyter if he did not report his allegations of corruption at Eskom, backed with evidence, to law enforcement agencies.

The ruling party served De Ruyter with court papers despite the seven days not lapsing.

Mbalula said the ANC would again give De Ruyter seven days to respond - and, should he fail to do so, the party would take further steps.

During an interview on e.tv's My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, the former CEO made wide-ranging claims regarding ANC leaders, accusing at least two of being involved in corruption at Eskom. The interview hastened De Ruyter's exit from the power utility.