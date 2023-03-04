Zimbabwe: EU Demands More Fresh Produce

The engagement and re-engagement policy continues to bear fruit, with the European Union calling on Zimbabwe to export more fresh produce to the bloc.

In his address during the launch of the 'Team Europe Initiative on Greener and Climate-Smart Agriculture' yesterday, the EU delegation led by EU Ambassador Jobst von Kirchamann said there was a growing demand for fresh produce in Europe that Zimbabwean farmers can meet.

The launch came after coordination at the political level to ensure that Zimbabwe and the EU achieve the greatest sustainable impact and transformational change in line with the country's strategic priorities.

"We do want to see more fresh produce exports to EU as farmers shift towards market and value-driven agriculture production.

"We have been working with farmers in Chipinge district by facilitating organic produce certification and export capacity building," said Ambassador Von Kirchamann.

The development comes as the Government paces up efforts to transform small-scale farms into production hubs for export produce to accelerate the attainment of an upper-middle income economy and rural development.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said as the country aims at growing the export bill through various Government led export strategies, the European market presents an opportunity that local small-scale farmers can explore for increased profitability.

The ministry is developing robust market systems that address the dictates of exports and domestic uptake.

Recently, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Dr John Basera, said they were developing and revitalising horticulture-related infrastructure including agro-processing to establish sustainable and effective funding mechanisms and to attract foreign investment in horticulture production.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Agribusiness International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Government is working on safeguarding that a sustainable business environment is created through legislative amendments so farmers can be able to sell and benefit from their produce.

The Team Europe Initiative on Greener and Climate-Smart Agriculture initiative will also support young people and farmers through agri-business support services.

The initiative, which includes all member States and Switzerland, will contribute over Ꞓ207 million in support of the Government's strategy for a more productive, resilient and greener agricultural sector.

The re-engagement between Zimbabwe and the EU allows all partners to exchange and mutually understand their visions and priorities.

It will take place every three months, in order to ensure the initiative remains fully aligned with the National Development Strategy (NDS 1).