Zimbabwe: Police Violently Disrupt Winky D's Chitungwiza Show

4 March 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Popular musician Winky D's first live show since the release of his contentious album Eureka courted controversy after members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police ordered him to stop his live performance at the Blue Roof at Damview in Chitungwiza on Saturday evening.

Winky D, whose real name is Wallace Chirumiko, attempted to sing his latest song iBotso and members of the ZRP stormed the stage leading to violent skirmishes on the stage, leading to angry reactions from revellers.

VIOLENCE:

● Police have ordered Winky D to stop his live performance in Chitungwiza after he attempted perfoming Ibotso pic.twitter.com/OonYZtdxAZ

-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) March 4, 2023

The disrupted show comes at a time Winky D's latest album has ruffled the feathers of many in the political space.

The album carries songs that denounce social and political injustice, corruption and economic meltdown.

After the release of his politically charged and social commentary album- Eureka, Winky D was accused of 'using' young artistes to advance a regime change agenda.

Hip Hop artiste Holy Ten sensationally claimed that he 'regretted' working with Winky D, saying claiming their song Ibotso was now being dragged into partisan politics.

The project also drew fierce criticism from Zanu PF officials.

A Zanu PF-affiliated empowerment lobby group, the Economic Empowerment Group (EEG), held a press conference calling for the ban of Winky D's music on local radio stations saying his music causes alarm and despondency within the 'peaceful' Zimbabwean youths.

