Kenya: Power Blackout Conspiracy Theory - It Was All About Arsenal vs Bournemouth EPL Clash

Nairobi — The Merriam-Webster online English dictionary defines conspiracy theory as one that explains an event or set of circumstances as the result of a secret plot by usually powerful conspirators.

Such was the case on Saturday night when some Kenyans watching the Arsenal vs Bournemouth English Premier League clash were suddenly plunged into darkness thanks to a nationwide power outage.

While some took to social media platforms to first inquire about the cause of the outage by tagging Kenya Power -the sole electricity distributor - others read mischief citing a conspiracy given that relegation-threatened Bournemouth FC had just taken a shock 0-1 lead against Arsenal who are top of the table with 5 point gap ahead of defending Champions Manchester City.

@_jeffkinyanjui said: 'Technician wa Kenya Power mwenye alikua shift leo ni fan wa Arsenal.'

@Aminjelle4 tweeted "Kenya power Saving Arsenal and Chelsea fans the torture of watching their teams getting beaten by relegation teams."

Unbwogable hitmaker @MajimajiKenya posted the following message; "Kumbe it is why I can't witness Arsenal losing today! KPLC or Kenya Power yawa!"

@MoishyleezKevin simply made this please; "Wacheni mchezo buana WANAKPLC.

What's causing the countrywide power outrage?

Unfair to Arsenal and Chelsea fans.

Kenya Power (KPLC) do something and make Manchester United fans happy, it is always joy to them watching Chelsea and Arsenal being beaten."

This is despite Kenya Power issuing a back-to-back update blaming the outage to "system disturbance" due to a fault at the Suswa-Loiyangalani transmission lines.

Needless to say, Arsenal won the match 3-2 courtesy of a 97th-minute goal but power was restored at 9pm.