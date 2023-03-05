Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Qatar for UN Summit

5 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Doha — The president of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar at the invitation of emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamid Al-Thani.

Mohamud is attending the United Nations 5th Conference on Least Developed Countries ((LDC5), which bring together heads of states and governments, ministers and diplomats from sisterly and countries from across the globe.

The LDC5 meeting is held under the theme "From Potential to Prosperity" at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on Sunday, according to the host nation, government of Qatar.

The Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5 ) in Doha on 5-9 March, 2023 is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries.

The world's Least Developed Countries are in a race against time to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The remaining years need to usher in a new global partnership to ensure these 46 countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.