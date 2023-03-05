Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Qatar for UN Summit

Doha — The president of Somalia HE Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar at the invitation of emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamid Al-Thani.

Mohamud is attending the United Nations 5th Conference on Least Developed Countries ((LDC5), which bring together heads of states and governments, ministers and diplomats from sisterly and countries from across the globe.

The LDC5 meeting is held under the theme "From Potential to Prosperity" at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) on Sunday, according to the host nation, government of Qatar.

The Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5 ) in Doha on 5-9 March, 2023 is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to accelerate sustainable development in the places where international assistance is needed the most - and to tap the full potential of the Least Developed Countries.

The world's Least Developed Countries are in a race against time to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The remaining years need to usher in a new global partnership to ensure these 46 countries benefit from social, economic and environmental development.