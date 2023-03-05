Somalia: Five Killed, 3 Hurt in a Shooting At Mogadishu Cafe

5 March 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — At least five people are dead and three others wounded in a shooting spree at a busy cafe in Mogadishu on Saturday night, witnesses said.

Unidentified assassinate believed to be from Al-Shabaab opened fire randomly at people taking time at the tea shop in Daruslam Villa, North of the capital.

Some reports suggest that the gunmen tossed a grenade at the building before beginning the shooting of the innocent people, according to the eyewitnesses.

The dead and wounded all were civilians and police said an investigation was underway to determine the motive and who is behind.

No group claimed responsibility for the shocking incident but the security officials pointed the finger of the blame at the militant group who often conducts such attacks in Somalia.

Mogadishu sees increasing insecurity acts, including shootings and attacks by Al-Shabaab as the army battles the militants in central regions.

Police faces accusations of incompetence and failure in dealing with the attacks that is threat to over three million people in Mogadishu who endured decades of conflict since 1991.

