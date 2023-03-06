Kenya: Sakaja Rolls Out Bursary Program Worth Sh1 Billion

5 March 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled bursaries worth Sh1 billion for needy but bright students from Nairobi Public Primary Schools, admitted to National, Extra County, and County Boarding Secondary Schools.

The Governor noted that the advent of devolution has aided the government to reach the less fortunate and enabled them to access education through bursaries.

"We have committed to supporting students who excel. This program will not end after 2027. After five years, we shall support you to further your education at the university," Sakaja said.

Since the advent of devolution in 2013, Nairobi City County Government has awarded almost 500,000 scholarships and bursaries worth nearly Sh3 billion.

"This marks an impressive 76% increase from the previous financial year, and it is expected that 27,900 more learners will benefit from the bursaries and scholarships, with a total commitment of 385 million this year," he said.

This year's initiative has awarded over 107,908 bursaries and scholarships, up from 80,008 in the previous financial year.

The County Government of Nairobi has also increased the bursary allocation in each of the 85 wards from Sh4.5 million to Sh6 million, which is a commitment to investing in the talents and skills of students in Nairobi.

